Sony A8H 4K HDR OLED TV launched in India at a price of Rs 2,79,990

Sony has launched a new premium television in India named the A8H 4K HDR OLED TV. This new 65-inch television comes at a price of Rs 2,79,990, nestling it well into the premium TV category in India.

The new Sony A8H 4K HDR OLED TV competed with other brands such as Samsung and LG. In recent times, the competition has narrowed more specifically between Sony and the OLED TV lineup of LG in India than from any of the other brands.

Sony A8H 4K HDR OLED TV: Features and specs

With Sony's top-of-the-range X1 Ultimate Picture Processor, a quality OLED panel, and a host of premium features and formats, the A8H appears to be an offering that could add to the living room this Diwali and post the festival season.

The Sony A8H supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, with the company's trademark Acoustic Surface Audio tech, which emanates sound from the TV panel itself for location-accurate audio. The set is compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers for voice control, with support for Apple AirPlay 2 as well.

The most notable upgrade for this year's A8H is the addition of Sony's X-Motion Clarity technology. This smoothens out fast-moving action such as sprinting athletes, blockbuster car chases, and sweeping camera shots alike. Also, it prevents screen judder. We're told that the improved image control will ensure "less loss in brightness during high speed scenes" too.

On the audio side, Sony’s customary Acoustic Surface Audio system (where the TV’s screen is actually ‘excited’ into producing sound) is joined by a two-subwoofer bass system, and an Acoustic Auto Calibration system that can optimize the TV’s sound to a room with just a couple of quick test pulses.

Connections comprise four HDMIs, three USBs, an Ethernet port, a headphone output, a composite video input, and a digital audio output. Plus, of course, there’s built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The HDMIs are all able to support the latest HDCP 2.3 anti-piracy system, and support both automatic game mode switching, and eARC audio for passing uncompressed Dolby Atmos through to compatible soundbars.