Sony Z8H 8K LED TV launched in India at Rs 13,99,990

Japanese technology company Sony has launched its newest Z8H 8K LED flagship TV in India. The TV has been priced at a whopping Rs 13,99,990 and features all the tech currently Sony has in it. The TV is currently available to buy Sony’s own retail stores and will soon be available on eCommerce platforms.

The TV has only one variant which has an 85-inch display with the official model number being KD-85Z8H. While there is little news about the launch of the PlayStation 5 in India, this new TV is classified as ‘PlayStation 5 ready’.

Sony Z8H 8K LED TV: Specifications

The Sony Z8H 8K LED TV features a peak resolution of 7680 x 4320 which means it has four times as many pixels compared to a 4K TV. It will feature Sony’s TRILUMINOS Display along with HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision technologies. It also comes with full-array backlighting with local dimming. There’s also the X-Wide Angle technology which enables wide viewing angles.

The Sony Z8H 8K LED TV features a Sony X1 Ultimate chip which apparently has enough processing power to, “precisely analyses and processes data to power 8K pictures with four times the resolution of 4K, for scenes rich in depth, texture and detail.” According to Sony, even content that is natively in 2K or 4K will be upscaled to 8K by “8K X-Reality PRO using a unique 8K database.”

For the operating system, the Sony Z8H 8K LED TV runs on Android TV and has access to the Google Play Store. Besides these, there is in-built access to popular streaming services that include Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 and others. And for those using Apple TV Plus, it also comes with support for AirPlay.

The user can interact with the TV using its built-in far-field mics, and control it even without a remote control. It has Acoustic Multi-Audio technology from Sony which provides an illusion of the audio originating from the screen.

Even if the company is late announcing the PS5 details in India, it’s Z8H 8K LED TV will be fully compatible with one. The 8K content from the PS5 will play readily on the TV and even take advantage of features like Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and 120Hz display. These features will be available thanks to the HDMI 2.1 support on the TV.