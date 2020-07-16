Sony A7S III launch is confirmed – here's what to expect from the Canon EOS R5 rival

The Sony A7S III has just had its official launch event date revealed, which tells us when we’ll get our first glimpse of the exciting full-frame camera.

The teaser on Sony Alpha Universe, the official home of Sony cameras, shows that the camera will indeed be called the Sony A7S III and will be revealed on July 28 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST (or midnight AEST on July 29).

The announcement follows a comment from Sony exec Kenji Tanaka in a DPReview interview, where he stated that "a successor to the Alpha 7S II will be coming, later this summer".

Unfortunately, the teaser doesn't provide any more details about the camera or launch, but recent leaks have given us strong pointers on what we can expect.

For example, the latest speculation from Sony Alpha Rumors suggests that the full-frame camera, which will compete with the new Canon EOS R5, will have a new 12MP sensor with even faster readout speeds than its predecessor.

This resolution would mean that, rather than take on the EOS R5 with 8K video, the A7S III will be sticking to maximizing the quality of its 4K video, with modes like 4K/120p 10-bit 4:2:2 and Full HD at 240fps. These sorts of specs would be a big upgrade on the A7S II, which came out way back in 2015.

(Image credit: Sony)

Video star

What else can we expect from the Sony A7S III, whose successor was a big hit with videographers and filmmakers who prized its combination of small size and video quality?

Other rumors so far include a 9.44-million dot electronic viewfinder, which would make it the highest-resolution EVF on any camera, and a fully articulating screen like the one seen on the Sony ZV-1.

The A7S III's body design will also apparently be largely identical to the Sony A7S IV, although an interesting rumor is the apparent inclusion of a new passive cooling system that will apparently not compromise the camera's weather-proofing.

This is notable because Canon recently had to release a statement defending the video recording limits on the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6, which are partly a result of its decision not to include a cooling fan.

Canon said this was to "to maintain the level of weather sealing and retain a compact design", but if the rumors about a cooling system on the A7S III are true we can expect to hear Sony crowing about this at its event on July 28.

We'll bring you all of the official news from the event, of course, but for a deep dive on what we know about the camera so far, head to our Sony A7S III release date, news and features round-up.