SonLIV debuts in Malayalam with Tovino Thomas starrer Kaanekkaane

SonyLIV, among the mainstream OTT platforms in India, has been a bit slow to hop on to the southern film bandwagon. Its slate of content is dominated by live sports events, and in terms of films, it had focused primarily on Bollywood offerings.

It is only in the last month or so, it has shifted its eyes towards South Indian cinema, which has helped platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to make headway in the market.

SonyLiv in the last month or so has had three Tamil and one Telugu premieres --- Vaazhl, Thittam Irandu, Kasada Tabara and Vivaha Bhojanambu.

And now it is all set for its debut in Malayalam. The platform will stream Kaanekkaane, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead. It also has Suraj Venjaramoodu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Shruti Ramachandran, among others.

Kaanekkaane will stream on SonyLIV on September 17.

A sentiment-filled thriller, probably

Kaanekkaane is helmed by Manu Ashokan and written by screenwriters Bobby and Sanjay, who to their credit have handled successful movies like Mumbai Police, Traffic, How Old Are You. The director and the writers combo had last been worked together in the critically acclaimed Uyare.

Alby Antony has done cinematography for Kaanekkaane, and editing is by Abhilash Balachandran.

The film's trailer is out and it looks like that the film story is about the after-effect of a car accident. The three protagonists are Suraj Venjaramoodu, Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lakshmi. In a sense, it seems an moral extension of Driving Licence that also starred Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The story seems to adroitly mix thrills and sentiments, and is sure work on OTT.

Kaanekkaane is giving the theatres a skip and is releasing directly on SonyLIV.