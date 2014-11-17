iOS 8.1.1 update makes it usable on iPhone 4S and iPad 2

iPhone users by now are wary of downloading new iOS updates on older devices, but Apple has today released an update that should make you a little less scared of switching to iOS 8.
While the iOS 8.1 update was a major improvement that added Apple Pay and brought the Camera Roll back, today's iOS 8.1.1 revision isn't quite as significant - unless you're an iPhone 4S or iPad 2 user.
You may be living in the past, but Apple wants to throw you a bone anyway, as the new update apparently makes iOS 8 run more smoothly on those fossils.
The usual
Of course iOS 8.1.1 also includes the usual "bug fixes" and "increased stability" in addition to the "performance improvements for iPad 2 and iPhone 4S."
