Massive Leopard update to pounce on Friday?

Apple is set to unleash its biggest ever point release update to the Mac OS X - and it could arrive as soon as Friday. The Mac OS X 10.5.2 update is said to weigh in at around 400MB and will enable you to turn off the much-derided translucent menu bar. It also includes many other requested features and bug fixes.
These include the addition of a List view to Stacks, CD / DVD sharing and support for wireless backups using a networked drive attached to an Apple AirPort Extreme.
This should help salve the mental sting AirPort Extreme buyers felt when Apple announced Time Capsule at Macworld 2008, a combined wireless base station and backup drive that costs between £199 and £329.
Many Mac fans picked up AirPort Extreme drives last autumn because wireless backups were promised by Apple in its initial promotional material for Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard. However the feature had mysteriously disappeared by the time Leopard launched last October - and then TimeCapsule appeared. Harumph.
The latest Leopard seed - 9C20 - contains no known issues, MacRumors says. The biggest difference between it and its 9C16 predecessor is that Apple has now pulled graphics card updates into a separate installer, called - funnily enough - Leopard Graphics Update.
Looks like we could be in for a 'fun' weekend.