Skagen Jorn HR hybrid smartwatch with two weeks battery life launched in India

For the users who still prefer the feel of a mechanical watch yet do not want to miss smart features, Fossil has announced the Skagen Jorn smartwatch. This latest wearable is a hybrid smartwatch that promises two-week long battery life.

While the smart wearable retains its old-world charm of an analog watch, it comes with a slew of latest tech features including Bluetooth Connectivity, Heart Rate Sensor, Music Controls, Activity and Sleep Tracking etc.

Unlike other smartwatches, this hybrid watch doesn’t allow users to install applications but has an e-ink display rather than an OLED or an LCD panel which results in a rather long battery life.

Skagen Jorn HR price and availability

The Skagen Jorn HR hybrid smartwatch is priced at Rs 14,495 in India and can be bought from select online marketplaces. It is available in two sizes — 42mm and 38mm — and will be offered in five styles.

Skagen Jorn HR features

The Skagen Jorn HR comes with an e-ink display and has various options to customize the experience based on your preference. It allows users to customize notifications, assign functions to the physical buttons of choice and even the watch faces of choice.

The watch comes with a heart rate monitor which is pretty obvious with its name, and it also has workout modes that include auto workout detection, sleep tracking, notifications and music controls. Users have an option to compete in one-on-one or group fitness challenges while the watch offers real-time progress tracking.

The biggest drawback of this watch is that it doesn’t come with a built-in GP and relies on your smartphone GPS to monitor your route. The bundled app, available for both Android and iOS platforms, also displays a snapshot or an animated video of your route.

In terms of battery backup, the company claims that the watch can offer over two weeks of battery life, depending on the usage though. The watch also has a 3ATM water resistance rating making it compatible with a swimming session as well.

