Shreyas Talpade starrer 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar

Audio player loading…

When you say Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals and legs-pinner in a sentence, the first name to pop up in most people's mind would be, of course, Shane Warne. The most charismatic spinner, who unfortunately passed away last week, lead the Rajasthan franchise in the IPL to its title triumph in the inaugural edition of the world's most popular T20 franchise tournament.

But there is another leg-spinner who played for Rajasthan Royals subsequently who also made the headlines for many reasons, not the least for being the oldest player in the IPL and also capturing a memorable hat-trick (against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014). He has also been part of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders' squads in later years.

The thing about Pravin Tambe when he arrived on the scene was, well, he was 41 --- the age most people actually call it quits. When he was picked by Rajasthan Royals, nobody even in the cricketing circles had heard of him. Kaun Pravin Tambe? (Who is Pravin Tambe?) was the obvious question on many a lip.

Understandably it has become the title of the biopic on him, which has Shreyas Talpade playing his role.

Fox Star Studios along with Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports Production announced the official biopic and unveiled the first poster for the film Kaun Pravin Tambe? today.

To stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 1

The original Pravin Tambe in the IPL. (Image credit: Rajasthan Royals )

Kaun Pravin Tambe? will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on April 1, 2022. The film is directed by Jayprad Desai, and also features Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chaterjee and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles.

Pravin Tambe commented on his biopic: "I feel humbled that my story has inspired so many and now has been made into a film. My only wish is that more and more people get inspired to live their dreams and never underestimate their potential no matter what their circumstances are and never give up."

The poster of Kaun Pravin Tambe? film. (Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Actor Shreyas Talpade, playing the character of Pravin Tambe said: "After 17 years of playing the lead in Iqbal (another cricket centric film), I feel very fortunate that I am portraying Pravin on screen."

Pravin Tambe, who is currently aged 52, was named in the Trinbago Knight Riders squad for the 2020 Caribbean Premier League. He is the first Indian cricketer to get a contract in the CPL and also play a game. He is a legend in his own terms.

The line 'age is just a number' is a cliché for most. But in Pravin Tambe's case, it is a truism. Hope that gets reflected in the film.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!