Samsung's 16-Gb low power DRAM gets seal of approval from Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics today announced that its 14-nanometer (nm) based 16-gigabit (Gb) Low Power Double Data Rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM has been validated for use on Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon mobile platforms.

Samsung, when it launched the DRAM last November had claimed it to be an industry-first, and expected it to come in handy for use in smart phones and mobile devices.

Since then Samsung is said to have collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies to optimise the 7.5 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) LPDDR5X for use with Snapdragon mobile platforms. The DRAM is expected to help in high-speed data service applications including 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse.

“Qualcomm Technologies is an industry leader in enabling and adopting the latest LPDDR DRAM specifications. Enablement of LPDDR5X on Snapdragon platforms will enhance user experiences with new features and improved performance for gaming, camera and applications using our latest AI Engine across various Qualcomm Technologies’ product lines,” Ziad Asghar, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, was quoted as saying in a press statement from Samsung.

Samsung looks beyond mobile sector for LPDDR5X use

Delivering about 1.2 times faster speed than the 6.4Gbps LPDDR5 that are being used in current premium smartphones, Samsung’s new LPDDR5X is expected to boost the performance of ultra-high-resolution video recording as well as AI features such as voice recognition, image recognition and natural language processing in next-generation smartphones.

Further, Samsung claims that LPDDR5X's power consumption is less by approximately 20%.

Jinman Han, Corporate Executive Vice President and Head of Memory Global Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics, said: "We expect applications for this high-performance, low-power memory to extend beyond smartphones into the data center, PC and automotive, enabling more devices and systems to run with greater efficiency.”

LPDDR5X can broaden the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones and bring new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and even automobiles, Samsung said.

