Samsung to leverage AI to enhance its iconic S-pen for future devices

A lot has been written about the iconic S Pen, the stylus that Samsung first unveiled as part of its Galaxy Z Fold 3 earlier in August. Thereafter, rumours abounded over the upcoming Galaxy S22 and its stylus pen. However, the Korean electronics giant has now revealed S Pens of the future would be based on artificial intelligence (AI).

The company has now shared its vision around the S Pen and offered clues around what its plans are for this accessory. In a nutshell, Samsung will use its distributed tech team to make its stylus into a "revolution in input technology." It proposes to leverage its AI technologies to enhance responsiveness and latency.

Preparing for the S Pen of 2022

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / Digit.in)

The S Pen received traction following the launch of the Galazy Z Fold 3 as well as the Galaxy S21 Ultra thereafter. Once again it is now making news as we eagerly await the Galaxy S22 series that is expected to arrive some time in 2022.

In fact, there has been a whole lot of evidence that the S Pen will be a feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 range, but so far this evidence points to it once again only being the Ultra model that will get it. We first heard that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might support the S Pen back in July 2021. This came from a wide-ranging leak, and only the Ultra model was mentioned as getting this support.

More recently though, prolific leaker Ice Universe claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would have an S Pen slot, and that it would also have a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Soon enough, we had another leaker (@OnLeaks via Digit.in) sharing unofficial renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra just a couple of days later.

The future of the S Pen

However, what we are now hearing is that Samsung would like to make the S Pen an accessory with every phone. In this video, one could hear Olga Radyvonenko at the Samsung Research Center in Ukraine state that the company wants as many people as possible to experience the power and convenience of the S Pen and its handwritten input capabilities.

She goes on to say that the S Pen was not just meant to be a cool gadget anymore but an accessory and a useful tool to all smartphone users in everyday life. It could also become a tool for users at the workplace as well as in the education sector, which seems to indicate that Samsung could well make the S Pen a standard accessory for its series of tablets too.

It may be recalled that it was Samsung Research, Ukraine that was involved in the S Pen Fold Edition's development with Radyvonenko suggesting that it was the Visual Intelligence Team at the lab that focused on bringing Samsung users human-centric AI technologies to make the input and interaction easier.

Such an input device requires a high level of responsiveness which is where the need to develop on-device deep learning technologies arose, she says adding that it is this effort that could predict the S Pen's movement and minimise input delays. The S Pen today supports 88 languages in handwriting recognition, with 14 new texts getting added over the past year.

