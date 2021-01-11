Samsung to hold separate event for unveiling Exynos 2100

Just two days ahead of the launch of Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the South Korean electronics major is hosting another event, 'Exynos On 2021' to unveil the eponymous Exynos 2100 processor.

It is the processor that is said to power Indian variants of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung recently put out an invitation video for "Exynos On 2021: The Return of the All-New Exynos.”

In the 25-second clip, a square object that looks like a chipset shows up. It is divided into several pieces and then merged into one, and finally becomes a chipset with Samsung's Exynos logo.

This is the first time that Samsung Electronics is holding a separate event for Exynos chips.

The Exynos 2100, a high-end product, is pitted against Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888.

Exynos 2100 will be a high-end processor

The Samsung Galaxy S21 trio launch date is January 14, right after CES 2021 — an entire month earlier than usual. As always, the US variant will be powered by a different chipset than the rest of the world, opting for the Snapdragon 888 this time, while other regions will be powered by the upcoming Exynos 2100.

Exynos 2100 is expected to be an octa-core SoC with four Cortex A55 cores for efficiency, three Cortex A78 cores and one yet-to-be-confirmed performance core — likely to be the new Cortex X1. Some rumours also mentioned the inclusion of a custom GPU designed by AMD, but there’s not much substance to keep that claim currently.

It is produced using a 5-nm EUV lithography process and ARM's reference core.

Samsung is working with British semiconductor design company ARM and the US semiconductor design company AMD to enhance the technological power of Exynos and take on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon.

Leaked reports recently had it that the Samsung flagship processor surpassed Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 in the Geekbench’s multi-score test.

The unveiling event will take place at 11 p.m. (KST) on January 12 and can be caught on Samsung's official YouTube channel.