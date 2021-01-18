Samsung to bring the S Pen to more Galaxy smartphones

The long standing tradition of Samsung providing the S Pen with the Galaxy Note devices seem to have been broken this year. Samsung introduced the Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone with support for the S Pen. And now Samsung is set to bring the S Pen experience to even more Galaxy devices.

The S Pen was one of the biggest selling point for the Galaxy Note devices. The Note devices were advertised with the utility and design for the same as well. It seems interesting that Samsung would take a whole new route now and introduce the devices to more device categories.

"We are committed to innovating new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously to make our consumers’ lives easier and better. We’ve made the bold decision to expand the S Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra, and plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future," said Samsung in an official statement to Sammobile.

"We remain committed to providing the best mobile experience to our consumers and will continue to actively listen and consider consumer feedback in our product innovations."

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Features and specs

The Samsung S21 Ultra has even more to offer over its lower-priced siblings this year besides the S Pen support, with its Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to start, a 5,000mAh battery, and most importantly, S Pen support. Samsung’s stylus will be sold separately and can be housed in optional cases (there’s no internal slot, as in the Galaxy Note 20 series).

Otherwise, the 6.8-inch AMOLED display is the only one of the line to reach a 1440 x 3200 resolution... which it can activate simultaneously with 120Hz refresh rate. That’s a first for Samsung’s phones, which previously had to choose between the highest resolution or refresh rate.

But the top phone also gets another edge on its siblings: it packs two telephoto cameras on the back, one 3x optical and one 10x optical, which combine for far steadier shots while zoomed in. The other rear cameras include 108MP main and 12MP ultra-wide cameras, while the selfie camera is 40MP – and every camera on the phone can shoot 4K footage at 60fps.