Samsung shares new visual teaser campaign for unpacked event

Samsung is building up the momentum nicely for its Unpacked event, scheduled for August, by revealing the calibrated details of the devices to be unveiled at the event with the impish relish of a striptease artist.

After confirming that five devices will be launched at the (virtual) event, scheduled for August 5, Samsung just the other day dropped the hint that Galaxy Fold 2 might be one of them.

And of course, Galaxy Note 20 is expected to be headline-stealer at the event.

Today, the South Korean electronics giant put out a teaser video, as a build-up to the event, and it does provide a sneak peek into the probable devices that are waiting to be unpacked at the event.

Samsung confirmed its August 5 event: here's the details

If there is a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, it really needs a 21:9 aspect ratio

The Galaxy Note 20 may get a 4G version, too

What are those 5 devices?

The ad video, as has been the case so far, features the now typical liquid symbol in that almost patented brown hue. The matte-finish liquid takes many shapes that are seen to be clues for the upcoming devices.

Going by the contours that the liquid take, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 are among the releases.

The brown liquid signs off with the flourish, 'woohoo'. Or so it seems.

As it happens, ahead of the launch, a full leak of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra has emerged.

Anyway, today's teaser will again raise the speculation among the techno cognoscenti. And that's what Samsung wants --- a nice and sustained buzz leading to its pemium event that will hopefully signal the end of the pandemic days.

Visuals at iconic spots

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung itself has said as much. “As the world faces unprecedented times, connections with people and access to information are more important than ever. As a leading brand, we have a responsibility to help society move forward,” said Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Our first virtual Galaxy Unpacked will be broadcasting from Korea, where we will be revealing new products focused on meaningful innovations that make this promise possible, and this campaign is designed to give our consumers an early glimpse. We encourage you to join us on August 5th to learn more,” he added.

Samsung has said that these visuals will now be featured on the façades of iconic landmarks around the world, giving Galaxy fans a taste of what’s to come. The visual made its debut at the COEX building in Seoul today. This is to be followed by appearances at Times Square in New York, FNAC in Madrid, Piccadilly and Waterloo in London, and Central Railway Station in Warsaw.

Source: Samsung