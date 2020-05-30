Samsung releases 8GB variant of the Galaxy M31 in India

Samsung has announced a maxed out 8GB variant of the Galaxy M31 in India. The smartphone that launched a few months back comes with a maximum of 6GB of RAM. The new variant of the device is listed at Rs.19,999 and is expected to go on sale soon.

The listing on Samsung’s official website shows the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the device at a price tag of Rs.19,999. The model, like the previous ones, has two color options -Blue and Black. It is listed under Notify Me section indicating the device is not available for sale yet.

(Image credit: Samsung)

However, this could mean the device might be available across all offline and e-commerce sites in the coming days. If we recall, the device launched in India back in February. It came with a 6GB RAM and a price tag of Rs.16,999 for the 64GB model and Rs.17,999 for the 128GB storage option.

The Galaxy M31 has a very good selling point of a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor equipped quad camera setup on the back. Talking about other specs, it has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a U-shaped notch. Powering the device is Exynos 9611 SoC.

Apart from the highlighted 64MP sensor, the rear setup has an 8MP ultra-wide, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor in a rectangular housing along with LED flashlight. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie snapper.

The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port for charging up to 18W. There is a huge 6,000mAh battery to back up the device. The device runs Samsung’s OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10. Other features include a 4G LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS for connectivity.