Samsung may not introduce the Galaxy S21 FE at Unpacked 2021

Samsung had recently revealed the dates of 2021’s Galaxy Unpacked event. While the even teaser made it obvious that a couple of foldable phones were scheduled for an unveiling. And apart from these foldable phones, leaks suggested that Samsung might even introduce the Galaxy F21 FE to the list of devices launching at Unpacked 2021.

However, now good folks at LetsGoDigital have got their hands on a list of devices that Samsung will announce on August 11 and according to publication, the Galaxy S21 FE is missing the bus.

It though goes on to confirm that the devices that will be introduced during the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event includes – foldable phones like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, a couple of smartwatches - Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and last but not the least – Galaxy Buds 2.

Talking about the Galaxy S21 FE, the affordable flagship device is though expected to launch at a later date, probably in October sandwiched between the August launch event and the 2022 iteration of the Galaxy S lineup.

Chipset shortage isn’t the reason though

Contrary to the previous reports suggesting that the affordable flagship phone has been delayed due to the ongoing chipset shortage, Samsung denied that it has not been forced to defer any device for this reason.

The company in a written statement to Bloomberg said, “While we cannot discuss details of the unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension.” Suggesting that the device is not only in the works and may be scheduled for a launch.

The FE is a lineup that Samsung first introduced after the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 was recalled. Since then the company has been launching these Fan Edition devices as an affordable variant of the flagship S series that are launched in the first quarter of the year.

Additionally, there are be a couple of other reasons as well which could justify the decision to defer the launch. Firstly, the Galaxy S20 FE was launched recently in various countries. It was first launched globally in January this year and made to countries like India and others in March. Hence, launching a successor already could have been slightly early.

Also, Samsung has already cancelled the Note line up this year and wants users to graduate to the foldable phones. Hence having a budget phone share the stage with the foldable phones would have grabbed more eyeballs which Samsung would never want.

That said, as we are just a couple of weeks away from the launch event, let us wait for more official updates.

