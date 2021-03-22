Samsung M62 5G BIS listing hints at an imminent launch

Samsung’s M series has been among the brand's most successful lineups, offering a great value for money to users. The South Korean company is now looking to further strengthen the series with another launch - the Galaxy M62 5G.

The phone has been in the news for some time and has collected all the mandatory certifications ahead of the launch. The Galaxy M62 5G was recently spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) suggesting that the phone could launch very soon in the country.

The listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, suggests that the Galaxy M62 5G could come with a model number SM-M62B/DS and could be 5G ready.

To recall, the Galaxy F62 is a 4G device that rocks an Exynos 9825 SoC and was recently launched in India. The phone was, however, launched under the Galaxy M62 moniker in Malaysia. Now the same device could make a return to India as Galaxy M62 but Samsung may pair it with the Exynos 5100 5G modem to create a differentiation between the two.

Samsung Galaxy M62 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M62 5G is expected to carry the same 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display that is found in the Galaxy F62. It could come with an Exynos 9825 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The 7,000 mAh battery present on the Galaxy F62 could be carried forward to the Galaxy M62 along with the same 25W fast charging support.

There is no change expected on the optics front as well. The same quad-camera setup found on the Galaxy F62. It could come with a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor housed in a square-shaped camera island. While on the front, the device could rock a 32MP selfie camera.

