Samsung hugely gung-ho on its new foldable flagship

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics, which recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2, is very optimistic on dominating the foldables market with its flagship model that it is likely to manufacture 700,000 to 800,000 units of the same.

A Korean news report, quoting industry insiders, said "Samsung is expected to produce 700,000 to 800,000 units of the Galaxy Z Fold this year, which is more than the first-year production volume of its predecessor Galaxy Fold."

Samsung's foldable mobile device sales could reach 3 million units this year as the company is expanding its foldable smartphone lineup.

Apart from Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung has Galaxy Z Flip ready for launch and is also said to be working on an affordable foldable smartphone for the mass market soon.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 better than its predecessor

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was officially revealed Tuesday, with its global launch slated for September 18 and costs $1,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a similar form factor to the original Galaxy Fold, but that doesn't make the two phones identical. Though the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is still inward-folding, Samsung has massively increased the screen size, to 6.2 inches. It’s done this by making the Fold 2 wider, and stretching the screen all the way across the front of the handset. The Fold 2 has three cameras, which are at the top-left on the rear of the device when it’s both folded and unfolded, and all of which have 12MP sensors.

Samsung plans to manufacture Galaxy Z Fold 2 not only in South Korea but also in Vietnam and Brazil.

"Manufacturing the Galaxy Z Fold from overseas plants proves that its yield rate has been stabilized. It looks like Samsung is now trying to focus on cutting costs for foldable smartphone production," reports quoting sources in the industry said.

Samsung dominates the foldable segment

As we said, Samsung is strengthening its foldables array, and hopes to dominate the segment.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 is up against Microsoft's Surface Duo and Huawei's Mate X2. The 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip will take on Motorola's upgraded Razr foldable phone.

As per industry estimates, with a well diversified product lineup, Samsung's foldable smartphone sales could expand to 8 million units in 2021.

Source: Sammobile