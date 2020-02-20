Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in India at Rs 1,09,999

Just days after the S20 series, Samsung has brought the Galaxy Z Flip to India. Pre-orders start tomorrow (February 21) with shipping from February 26.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is priced at Rs 1,09,999 and comes with a year of Samsung Care+ Protection, one-time screen repair at a discounted price and four months of YouTube Premium. Pre-orders from the Samsung e-Shop in select cities will also get premium white glove delivery.

The Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung’s second foldable, which adopts a clamshell design and folds in half to become more pocketable, like the flip phones from yesteryears. When unfolded, it has a 6.7-inch 21.9:9 Dynamic AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It’s made of a new material called Ultra-Thin Glass which is supposed to be more durable than the plastic solutions seen on other foldables.

The internal specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip are flagship-grade too, with the 7nm Snapdragon 855+ powering it, alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The battery is rated at 3,300mAh, which is split across two cells at 930mAh and 2,370mAh. It supports 15W fast charging over the USB Type-C connection. For those wondering, the phone is only LTE capable.

As for cameras, it has a 12MP primary shooter alongside a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera, which is housed in a punch-hole, has a resolution of 10MP.

Interestingly, India will also get the limited Mirror Gold variant, besides the regular Mirror Purple and Mirror Black finishes. The price is also pretty competitive, factoring in the 20% import duty, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is imported to India.