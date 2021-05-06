Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite listed on Google Play Console

Reports from a couple of months back suggested that Samsung is set to launch new tablets. These are set to be budget Android slates and include Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite that are getting an official unveiling in June.

According to this tweet from Mukul Sharma, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has been listed on the Google Play Console and we even have a look at the device. The leak suggests that the Android tablet will come with basic specs that confirm its status as a budget device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Leaked specs

According to previous leak from WalkingCat on Twitter the June 2021 launch window was confirmed and it suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite would come with an 8.7-inch display. This is smaller than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 which had a 10.4-inch display.

The new leak suggests that the tab will come with options for either 2GB RAM or 3GB RAM. It will feature a MediaTek Helio P22T processor which puts it squarely as a budget device. The display will have a resolution of 800x1340 and the tablet will run on Android 11. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 comes with 10.4 -inches with WUXGA+ resolution, powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, it could feature a 12.4 inch display. The unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus back in August 2020, and the Lite edition will no doubt be a less powerful, more affordable version of these tablets – we already know that the screen size and design look to be the same, for example.

For the S6 Lite, Samsung knocked down the display resolution, lowered the available RAM and storage options, cut down on the number of on-board speakers and made a few other minor tweaks. Expect something similar this time around.