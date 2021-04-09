Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ to use AR to visually locate your missing items

Samsung has launched the Galaxy SmartTag+ --- an upgrade to its SmartTag --- that uses augmented reality (AR) technology to visually locate your lost possessions using your smartphone's camera.

The Galaxy SmartTag+ also puts to use both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) solutions to pinpoint the location of the missing or misplaced item with greater accuracy as compared to the previous iteration of the product.

Samsung said Galaxy SmartTag+ can be attached to everyday items, like a backpack or keychain, so they can be precisely and easily located through the SmartThings Find service on your Galaxy device.

It is basically a small rectangle, made of plastic, with a hole that you can use to slot it onto keys, your pet's collar, or other suitable attachments.

The SmartTags+ work in conjunction with the Samsung's SmartThings Find app, which lets you track the location of your Samsung smartphone and other devices. You'll now be able to use the app to track your SmartTags+ as well.

The tech behind Samsung galaxy SmartTag+

SmartTags+ uses UWB (ultra wide-band) tech for spatial and directional tracking, so you can use get more accurate locational data, and also use the AR Finder on your phone to hunt down the tags.

UWB is a short-range, wireless communication protocol that operates through radio waves at very high frequencies, offering highly accurate spatial and directional data.

The AR Finder guides you with an easy-to-follow interface on your UWB-equipped smartphone, such as Galaxy S21+ or S21 Ultra, which shows you how far away you are from your Galaxy SmartTag+ and points you in its direction, Samsung said, explaining the how it works on an actual device.

"Once you’re closer to the tag’s location, you can choose to have it produce a loud ring so that even if it’s slipped under the sofa, you’ll have no trouble finding it."

UWB is a game changer

(Image credit: Samsung)

Further, using SmartThings Find's powerful detection capabilities, Galaxy SmartTag+ allows you to locate tagged items on a map, even when it's far away.

"Once an user reports a tag as missing in SmartThings Find, any nearby Galaxy device that has opted in will alert the SmartThings server about its location and the receive will receive a notification."

Since all data in SmartThings Find is encrypted and protected, the tag's location isn't revealed to anyone except the owner.

"UWB is a true game changer, making it possible to lock onto the position of an object with much greater precision," said KJ Kim, head of the mobile R&D office at Samsung. "That's why we're continuing to expand UWB throughout the Galaxy ecosystem, finding new ways to leverage this technology to help make people's everyday lives easier and more convenient."

Samsung said Galaxy SmartTag+ is progressively available from April 16. Its availability will vary from market to market.

Source