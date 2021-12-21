Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pricing details leaked ahead of global launch

Audio player loading…

Samsung is all set for CES 2022 that is going to take place in January. Speculations are that the company will be rolling out its new smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, in the event. As the launch date of the device is approaching, rumors and leaks regarding the same have become more regular. Now, the latest leaks have revealed the pricing details of the smartphone.

In a report published by 91mobiles, it has been mentioned that the Ireland edition of Samsung's official website has revealed the pricing of the upcoming offering from the company. Considering the leaked prices, the 6GB Ram variant of the device along with 128GB internal storage will be available at a price of EUR 699 that converts to Rs 69,900.

On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could ship at a price of EUR 749 that roughly converts to Rs 74,900. A renowned tipster who goes by the name Ishaan has confirmed the prices and said that the device could roll out globally on January 4, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE rumored specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The device will have two variants based on processor. One might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and the other one may include an Exynos 2100 SoC. The smartphone could run on the OneUI 3.1 custom skin based on the Android 11 operating system.

In terms of optics, users can expect a triple rear camera setup including a 12MP primary snapper with dual-phase detection autofocus, 12MP ultra-wide angle snapper, and an 8MP telephoto snapper with 3x zoom. In addition to that, it may house a 32MP front camera for the sake of video calls and selfies. The details regarding the battery of the device are still sketchy. However, assumptions are that it might get a 4500mAh battery.