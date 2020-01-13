Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus leaked pics show off huge screen and quad camera

The leaks surrounding Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 (previously referred to as Galaxy S11) have started to intensify as we move closer to the flagship's official reveal, with a new leak from XDA Developers contributor Max Winebach showing what appears to be a working Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus in its final form.

Aside from the images seemingly confirming the Galaxy S20 name, the 5G labelling also lends weight to reports that each phone in the series will be powered by Qualcomm's 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 chipset in the US (Samsung's Exynos 990 is expected to power the device in most other territories).

S20+ 5G looks absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/0vppZ65wysJanuary 12, 2020

Based on the images above, the device's design lines up with previous reports on Samsung's next flagship, such as the enormous camera block on its rear, and the Galaxy Note 10-style pinhole camera that's centered at the top of its display.

According to XDA Developers, the Galaxy S20 Plus' domino-style camera block will house four cameras, with a new 1.8μm 12MP main sensor that will be accompanied by ultra-wide, telephoto and macro lenses.

While that camera setup is impressive in its own right, it's believed that Samsung will be saving its major camera upgrades this year for the rumored Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is expected to be the S20 line's most high-end model.

Of course, none of this is set in stone just yet – we'll have to wait until the phones are officially unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked event on February 11 to know for sure.