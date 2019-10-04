Samsung Galaxy Fold finally launched in India; pre-orders now open

The new and improved Samsung Galaxy Fold has finally come to India, and takes the crown for the first foldable device in the country.

The Galaxy Fold was originally slated to launch in India much earlier, but a few defects were later discovered which made Samsung recall all the devices and fix them before eventually launching again.

Samsung Galaxy Fold pricing and availability

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,64,999, and comes with a pair of Galaxy Buds, a carbon fibre case and added services such as white glove delivery, 24x7 concierge assistance and a year of accidental damage protection.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold have opened, and can be booked from Samsung India's website. For those wanting to try out the phone, it will be available offline in 35 cities across 315 outlets, such as the flagship Samsung Opera House in Bangalore.

Deliveries will commence on October 20.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications

The Galaxy Fold has two displays— 4.6-inch HD+ display on the outside for when the phone is folded and an Infinity Flex 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED with a resolution of 1536 x 2152. It needs to be noted that this is a plastic display and is a little more prone to scratches than glass.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Fold is powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage, making it one of the most powerful flagships around.

This is also the first Samsung device with a hexa-camera setup, with a 10MP selfie camera on the cover, another 10MP selfie camera on the inside along with a depth sensor and a triple camera array on the back consisting of a 12MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP 2x telephoto camera.

Powering all of that is a 4,380 mAh battery which is split into two cells, one on each side, which supports 15W fast charging and 15W fast wireless charging as well.

This one has a few hardware changes compared to the original Galaxy Fold. The topmost layer of the display now stretches to the edges of the front, the hinge mechanism has been made more robust and tiny covers have been added to the top and the bottom of the crease to prevent dust particles from entering inside.