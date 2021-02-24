Samsung Galaxy F62 headed to global markets, but with a different name

The Samsung Galaxy F62 made its debut in India a couple of weeks back. Soon, the device will be launched outside of India, but with a different name and in a different series.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will be launched in Malaysia as the Samsung Galaxy M62 on March 3. Samsung Malaysia has also posted a teaser on Facebook which reveals the phone's design and also confirms the mammoth 7,000mAh battery. The teaser reveals Samsung's Galaxy F62's Laser Blue and Laser Black colour variants.

The e-commerce website or the Facebook page doesn't offer us any other information which leaves use to join the dots. The Samsung Galaxy M62 was spotted on the Geekbench database with a 7,000mAh battery, 25W fast charging, Exynos 9825 processor, 6GB of RAM and Android 11 OS.

These specs match the Galaxy F62 which made its global debut in India as a mid-range phone with a massive battery. By the look of the images and previously leaked specs, it looks like the Galaxy F62 will be launched as the Galaxy M62 in Malaysia on March 3.

Samsung has done this kind of rebranding in the past as well. The Galaxy F41 which was the first F series device in India was a rebranded Galaxy M21s from Brazil.

Samsung Galaxy M62 specs(expected)

The one spec that is already confirmed is the fact that the Samsung Galaxy M62 will pack in a massive battery with a 7,000mAh unit. Also, the device will sport a quad-camera set-up and a punch-hole selfie shooter on the front. The device is also expected to be powered by the Exynos 9825 chipset based on a 7nm processor paired with 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage and 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

It is likely to pack in a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a Full HD+ resolution. As for optics, it is rumoured to feature the same quad camera setup. You get a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front is a 32MP selfie camera. Powering all the internals will be a massive 7,000mAh battery unit which comes with a 25W fast charging.

The fingerprint panel is embedded in the power button on the side and the device will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box with One UI 3.1 on top.

Processor : Exynos 9825

: Exynos 9825 Display : 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED

: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED RAM : 6/8GB

: 6/8GB Storage : 128GB UFS 3.0, microSD card support

: 128GB UFS 3.0, microSD card support Rear camera: 64+12+5+5MP

64+12+5+5MP Front camera : 32MP

: 32MP Battery : 7,000mAh, 25W fast charging

: 7,000mAh, 25W fast charging OS : Android 11, OneUI 3.1

: Android 11, OneUI 3.1 Colours: Laser Green, Laser Gray, and Laser Blue

