Samsung Galaxy F52 5G with 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 750G launched

Samsung has announced its first Galaxy F series smartphone outside India. The company has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G recently in China.

Samsung’s Galaxy F series lineup was unveiled in India last year with the launch of the Galaxy F41 and later on, the launched the Galaxy F62 and Galaxy F12. The newly launched Galaxy F52 5G is also the first 5G phone in the series and also the first one to feature a high refresh rate display.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G specs

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is an LCD panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, making it the only phone in the series with a high refresh rate display. The device also comes with rounded corners which gives it a unique look.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset. It is a mid-range 5G SoC built on an 8nm fabrication process with an eight-core CPU and a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. This is also a 5G enabled processor with Qualcomm’s X52 5G modem while Adreno 619 GPU takes care of graphics. The same chipset is also found on the Galaxy M42 in India.

In China, the device is available in a sole configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage with microSD card support (hybrid slot). In terms of camera, the device comes with a quad-camera array with a 64MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP(f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 2MP(f/2.4) depth sensor and a 2MP(f/2.4) macro shooter. Selfies are handled by a 16MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

It runs off a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging via Type-C port. The device runs on One UI 3.1 out of the box based on Android 11. Other features include GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G price

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is priced at CNY 1999 which translates to about Rs 22,700. The device is available in Dusky Black and Magic White colour options.

For now, we do not have a confirmed launch date for other markets. The Samsung Galaxy F series has always been exclusively available on Flipkart in India and the same is also expected with the Galaxy F52 5G when it launches in India in the near future.

