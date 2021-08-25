Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 India price leaked ahead of pre-booking

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 were launched globally at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month and will soon go for sale in India. While we are still waiting for the official sale date and price announcement, a new leak suggests the pricing of the new buds.

A report by 91Mobiles and tipster Yogesh Brar has given us what could be the possible pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. According to the leak, the tipster revealed that the price of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 would be 12,990.

This pricing seems to make it costlier than the previous generation Samsung Galaxy Buds, which launched at Rs 9,999. But it is cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro which were launched in India at price of Rs 15,990.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is available globally in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White colours. And the TWS is set to go for sale in select markets from August 27. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 comes with a two-way driver configuration that includes a tweeter and a woofer in terms of specs.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The earbuds feature two microphones for active noise cancellation (ANC) and another for just voice. The device's audio has been tuned by AKG and has an IPX7 rating for splash resistance. The TWS earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.2 and a type-C port for charging on the case in terms of connectivity. Sensors on the earbuds include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, hall sensor, touch sensor, and a voice pickup unit (VPU).

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can deliver up to 29 hours of total battery life which includes the charging case and each earbud offers up to 7.5 hours of continuous playback with ANC turned off. While with the ANC turned on, the total battery life drops to around 20 hours. Each of the earbuds come with a 61mAh battery while the case has a 472mAh battery. According to the company, the quick charging feature will let users get one hour of listening with just five minutes of charging and the case also supports Qi wireless charging.