Samsung Galaxy A12 gets a new variant in India

Samsung has silently launched a new budget phone in India. A new variant of the Samsung Galaxy A12 has been unveiled with an Exynos chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 was launched in February 2021 with MediaTek Helio P35 and it was priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999 at the launch for the 4GB and 6GB variants respectively. The new Galaxy A12 powered by Exynos 850 chipset will cost more than the MediaTek powered Galaxy variant.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos price in India and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos variant will cost Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and the 6GB+128GB variant will cost Rs 16,499. The phone is available in Blue, Black and White colour options. It is currently available on only Samsung.com as far as online sales are concerned.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specs

Apart from the change in the processor, the rest of the specs remain the same. The device is now powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset which is built on top of an 8nm fabrication process. It has a clock speed of up to 2.3GHz. The device is available in two configurations 一 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The website doesn't mention the Android version, but the older variant of the device ran on Android 10.

Further, the device comes with a quad-camera setup on the back led by a 48MP primary camera (ISOCELL GM2), a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is an 8MP selfie camera. You get a 6.5-inch HD+ panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an Infinity-V design. It runs off a 5,000mAh and also supports 15W adaptive fast charging.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and Samsung Knox. The device weighs 205 and measures 8.8mm.

Apart from the Galaxy A12, other Samsung phones such as Galaxy M12 , Galaxy F12 , and Galaxy A21s are also powered by the Exynos 850 processor.