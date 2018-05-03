Samsung announces Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6 Plus mid-range smartphones

Samsung announced two new mid-range devices, the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6 Plus in its Galaxy A series. The devices were leaked recently and we already knew most of the specifications of the device. The two devices run on Android Oreo and feature Super AMOLED displays.

The Samsung Galaxy A6 features a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display and the A6 Plus comes with a 6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The main highlight of the Galaxy A6 Plus is the dual rear camera setup consisting of a 16MP + 5MP camera setup. The Galaxy A6 sports a single 16MP primary camera.

Coming to selfies, the Samsung Galaxy A6 and A6 Plus feature a 16MP and a 24MP selfie camera respectively. Looking at the camera specifications, we can say that Samsung is aiming to attract selfie lovers with these mid-range devices. In India, Oppo and Vivo have a strong offline presence and are known for their camera-centric devices.

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy A6 is powered by the Exynos 7870 SoC and the Galaxy A6 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. Both the devices come in 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variants.

Recently, the Indian online smartphone market has been dominated by Xiaomi and OnePlus in the budget and mid-range segment respectively. Both, Xiaomi and OnePlus still do not have a proper offline presence and with these devices.

Samsung is looking to compete with Oppo and Vivo, the two companies that are currently dominating the offline market.

The Samsung Galaxy A6 has been priced starting at €309 (Rs. 24,700 approx.) and the Galaxy A6 Plus has been priced at €359 (Rs. 28,700 approx.). The two devices will be available in Black, Gold, Blue and Lavender color options.