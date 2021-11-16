Samsung accidentally releases One UI 4.0 update timeline

Samsung has started rolling out One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 for a few devices. This new user interface brings forth Google’s Material You design that has been released with Android 12.

The company is bringing the update to the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra at first.

The company had also stated that its flagship smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 3 will get priority in terms of Android updates compared to other foldables, it accidentally revealed the rollout timeline for other devices too. Though this was later pulled down - suggesting that there may be some changes to this rollout.

A tipster named Tron shared an image that is allegedly the translation of the deleted notice and consists of the timelines mentioned in the same. The notice mentioned that Galaxy Z series, Galaxy Note 20 series, and Galaxy S20 series could get the stable One UI 4.0 update by December 2021. Below is the tentative timeline:

(Image credit: @FrontTron)

To recall, Samsung is one of the only few companies that has promised timely software updates for its smartphones. The South Korean company had earlier stated that it will offer at least four year of Android OS updates for most of its Android devices.

Samsung One UI 4.0 Features

The beta version of One UI 4.0 was rolled out by Samsung in September with new privacy settings, color palettes, themes, etc. The stable update brings a fresh look of the home screen, buttons, menus, and the background to the table.

Various emojis, GIFs, and stickers have also been added to the keyboard. For better visibility and customized appearance, One UI 4.0 offers redesigned and upgraded widgets.

As far as the new privacy features go, it will alert the user whenever any app tries to access the camera or microphone. Other security features like new privacy dashboard for settings and controls for easy monitoring are also an important part of the update. Third party apps and services will get smooth support with this update.

Moreover, the update allows users to view the permissions history of last seven days. Previously, only the permission history of last 24 hours was available. The new update also lets users keep a tab on the data usage of applications.

