Reliance Jio Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer extends unlimited benefits, 100% cashback

Reliance Jio today announced a new Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer that extends the all unlimited benefits currently being provided. This new offer comes at a time when users have almost a month’s validity left under the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer announced a couple of months ago.

Under the Jio Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, users can extend the all unlimited benefits that users are enjoying now. You can get unlimited data, voice and SMS, along with access to all Jio apps as well. The offer is priced at Rs. 399 and comes with 84 days validity for prepaid users and 3 months validity for postpaid users.

Jio Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer details

According to Reliance Jio, users who have already recharged with the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer can also recharge with the Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. If your current plan still has validity left, the Diwali offer plan will be lined up and activated only once your current plan validity expires.

In addition to this, Jio is also offering 100% cashback on recharge with Rs. 399. Users will be given 8 discount vouchers worth Rs. 50 each after recharging with Rs. 399. These discount vouchers can then be used for plan recharges of Rs. 309 and above, and on add-on vouchers of Rs. 91 and above.

One aspect that users need to keep in mind is that the Jio Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer can be availed from October 12th to October 19th only. This is a limited time period offer.

Reliance Jio planning to revise tariffs soon

Another important point to note is that Reliance Jio is planning to revise its tariffs soon. The note sent by the company says that tariffs may be revised from October 19th. In saying so, Jio is offering its customers a chance to lock in the existing all unlimited benefits for another 84 days. It is unknown what kind of tariff revisions are going to be announced, but considering all factors, it looks like there will be an upward revision.

How to avail Jio Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer

Reliance Jio has also noted that users can avail the Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer from several portals like Myjio, Jio.com, Jio Digital stores, Reliance Digital outlets etc. Users can also recharge on online portal partners like Paytm, AmazonPay, PhonePe, JioMoney and Mobikwik.