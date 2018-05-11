Reliance Jio announces Rs 199 postaid plan with zero touch service experience

Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio has announced the company’s first postpaid plan, priced at Rs 199. After disrupting the telecom sector with its competitively priced prepaid plans, Reliance Jio now intends to disrupt the postpaid segment with its plans.

Reliance Jio is advertising the Jio postpaid plan of Rs 199 as the first “Zero-touch” service experience as the plan comes with pre-activated voice calling, internet, SMS and international calling. Like all Jio plans, the Jio postpaid plans comes with free subscription to Jio’s suite of apps.

The postpaid plan details

The Jio Rs 199 comes with 25GB 4G data per month along with unlimited local and STD voice calling and SMS. If you want to make international calls, you can make them easily without having to activate the service or making any security deposit. The company has said that the international calls will be available starting at 50 paise per minute.

As mentioned earlier, Reliance Jio is claiming that its postpaid service is the first zero-touch service experience in India as it comes with all necessary services pre-activated and being an unlimited plan, there will not be any high overages, bill shocks or unpredictable bills.

Reliance Jio has also said that it will allow users to set up auto pay manually and also check the bill in real time using the e-bill service. The company has said that its service will be always on and never stops anywhere in the world.

Reliance Jio international calling rates

The Reliance Jio international calling rates start from 50 paise per minute and go as high as Rs 6 per minute. Here are the different tariffs for different countries:

50 paise per minute: USA, Canada

Rs 2 per minute: Bangladesh, China, France, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, UK

Rs 3 per minute: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey

Rs 4 per minute: Australia, Bahrain, Pakistan, Thailand

Rs 5 per minute: Germany, Ireland, Japan, Kuwait, Russia, Vietnam

Rs 6 per minute: Israel, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, UAE, Uzbekistan

Reliance Jio has also revealed the international roaming tariffs which are applicable to both prepaid and postpaid users. The international roaming service is available to users in two slab rates depending on which country the user is visiting. The first slab offers voice calls at Rs 2 per minute, mobile data at Rs 2 per MB and SMS at Rs 2 per message. The second slab offers voice calls at Rs 10 per minute, mobile data at Rs 10 per MB and SMS at Rs 10 per message.

Apart from this, the company has announced three new international roaming plans under which users will get unlimited voice calls, unlimited text messages and a certain amount of data. The plans are – Rs 575, Rs 2,198 and Rs 5,751 and come with a validity of 1 day, 7 days and 30 days and offer 250MB data, 250MB data per day and 5GB data respectively.

In a statement announcing the plan, Reliance Jio said,

"Jio Postpaid brings a differentiated connected living experience to postpaid users and will once again challenge the industry status quo by offering the lowest tariffs in India and abroad to the postpaid users, who end up paying disproportionately higher as compared to the prepaid segment."