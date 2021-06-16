Reliance introduces JioFiber postpaid with plans starting at Rs 399 per month

Reliance backed Jio is not only the leading telecom company in the country but is also among the leading ISPs in the country. Its JioFiber service is at par with Airtel’s Xtream Fiber and offers various bundled services apart from uncapped internet usage.

Now in addition to the currently available prepaid plans, the company has introduced postpaid plans starting from Rs 399 per month. These new plans give users an option to opt for an annual or a half-yearly plan. Users also get a complimentary 4K set-top box along with the new postpaid plans and are touted to come with “zero upfront entry cost.”

JioFiber postpaid broadband plans

Below is the list of new postpaid plans that Jio is offering to the users:

Rs 399 JioFiber broadband plan: 30Mbps, unlimited data, unlimited voice calls

Rs 699 JioFiber broadband plan: 100Mbps, unlimited data, unlimited voice calls

Rs 999 JioFiber broadband plan: 150Mbps, unlimited data, unlimited voice calls, 14 OTT apps subscriptions

worth Rs 1,000/per month

Rs 1,499 JioFiber broadband plan: 300Mbps, unlimited data, unlimited voice calls, 15 OTT apps subscriptions

worth Rs 1,500/per month

Rs 2,499 JioFiber broadband plan: 500Mbps, unlimited data, unlimited voice calls, 15 OTT apps subscriptions

worth Rs 1,500/per month

Rs 3,999 JioFiber broadband plan: 1Gbps, unlimited data, unlimited voice calls, 15 OTT apps subscriptions

worth Rs 1,500/per month

Rs 8,499 JioFiber broadband plan: 1Gbps, unlimited data, unlimited voice calls, 15 OTT apps subscriptions worth Rs 1,500/per month

JioFiber postpaid broadband plan features and benefits

When it comes to the benefits and features of these plans these are at par with the prepaid plan, however, relieves the users from the fear of missing payment due dates every month.

The new plans will be available starting June 17 and for the customers opting for the postpaid plans, Reliance is doing away with the mandatory one-time refundable amount of Rs 2,500 for the WIFI ONT modem as well as 4K set-top-box or Rs 1,500 for just the modem, currently payable for a new prepaid connection.

As mentioned above, users do get a complimentary 4K set top box with the new broadband connection, however, Rs 1000 as a refundable deposit will be applicable.

In terms of OTT services, customers opting for Rs. 399 and Rs. 699 plans do not get any bundled OTT pack while the Rs. 999 monthly plan entitles then with the subscription of popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, JioSaavn.

Complimentary access to Netflix is available to all the plans priced above Rs. 1, 499 per month. Additionally, users also get a landline connection bundled in with unlimited free calls all across the country.

