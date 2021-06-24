Reliance Digital back to old ways cancels – PS5 orders again

Reliance Digital was in focus earlier this year when the Sony PS5 first went for pre-orders because it was found that the retailer was cancelling the PS5 orders on its own without the involvement of the customers.

And while it stopped the practice with the subsequent rounds of pre-order of the PS5, it seems to have relapsed into the habit again. According to recent reports by IGN India, the company is cancelling orders minutes after they are being placed during the June 23 pre-booking phase.

One of the possible reasons could be overbooking the console which should have been avoided in the first place. The retailer probably overbooked and when they came to know the real number of consoles they will be getting from Sony, they cancelled some of the orders.

The first time around when this happened, the retailer's response to the situation was that they had not expected such an "overwhelming response". The users that had their orders cancelled were awarded four Rs 500 coupons each, which sadly could not be grouped together.

What is perturbing here is that Reliance is trying to pass it off as if the users themselves wanted their orders cancelled. There was a similar situation with the pre-orders of the Xbox Series X as well on Reliance Digital. That time as well it was suggested that the retailer took more orders than the stock available to them.

The Sony PS5 was sparsely available after the launch because of the second wave of coronavirus. Hence the stocks of PS5 that landed in India in April were not all made available during the May restock. June saw a bulkier restock of the PS5 than before because Sony wanted to sell games like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart which is a PS5 exclusive.