Release date announced for Priyamani's Telugu OTT release Bhamakalapam

The Family Man female lead Priyamani's next release is also straight-on-the-OTT. The teaser of the web original Bhamakalapam, which marks Priyamani's Telugu OTT debut, was unveiled by Pushpa film heroine Rashmika Mandanna. The streamer has also announced the date of the film's release.

Bhamakalapam, which seems to be a thriller with a comic touch, will start streaming on the Telugu platform Aha from February 11. The Telugu flick is directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti.

She is a gossipy homemaker

Priyamani plays a nosey housewife, Anupama, who runs a Youtube cookery channel and her curiosity seems to get her trapped into big problems. Aside from the national-award winning Priyamani, John Vijay, Pammi Sai and Sharanya Pradeep are also in the cast.

The teaser is set in an old apartment, and shows Anupama gossiping and sneaking into matters of other households. She even justifies why it's fun to know what's going on in other people's lives.

But on a rainy night, murder happens in the apartment. From then on, there is a sense of whodunit and Anupama is in some trouble as she seems a key link to the murder.

The makers had released the film's first look poster recently. Composer Justin Prabhakaran (known for Radhe Shyam, Dear Comrade) has scored the music, while Deepak Kumar has cranked the film. Viplav is in charge of the editing.

Priyamani has been a front-ranking actress in the South Indian film industry for long. But it is the web series The Family Man (Season 1 and 2) kind of catapulted her into national recognition. She played Suchi (Suchitra Tiwari), the Tamil wife of Manoj Bajpayee (Srikant Tiwari), who juggles between a stressful career and a strenuous life as a mom and wife.

