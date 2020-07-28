Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8+128GB variant goes on sale for the first time tomorrow

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in India alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro back in March. However, even after a few months of the launch, the phone is not available via open sale and you will have to rely on weekly flash sale.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was available only in 6+64GB and 6+128GB variant until today. And, finally, the top of the line Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage will go on sale for the first time in India to tomorrow.

3️⃣rd #NoteWorthy announcement of the day!📢 MAX just got a whole lot BIGGER! 🤩👉 8GB + 128GB variant of #RedmiNote9ProMax will go on sale for the 1️⃣st time this Wednesday!📸 #64MP Quad Camera🎮 SD 720G🔋 5020mAh battery & more🔄 RT if you'll be getting one! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GqYLSITJOeJuly 27, 2020

It is priced at Rs 19,999 and will go on sale for the first time tomorrow(July 29) on Amazon and mi.com. The device will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specs

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset. It has a big 6.67-inch LCD display with a punch-hole display. The battery is rated at 5,020mAh with support for 33W fast charging. As for cameras, it has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 32MP selfie shooter.

Currently, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available in India at Rs 16,499 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,499, while the top model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999.

The company also announced a new Redmi Note 9 Pro variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is priced at Rs 15,999 and will go on sale via Amazon today at 12 noon.