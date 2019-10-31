Redmi Note 8T to bring NFC and a new color finish to the Note 8

The upcoming Redmi Note 8T is expected to bring NFC and a new Blue color variant over the Redmi Note 8, as a small incremental update.

The Redmi Note 8 was unveiled almost two months ago and was a pretty decent value offering considering the price. One of the few notable exclusions was NFC, which may finally be coming now. Leaked listing and images of the Redmi Note 8T suggest that it will be the NFC-enabled variant of the regular Note 8.

(Image credit: Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter))

Redmi Note 8T specifications

The live images also give a fair idea of what to expect from the Note 8T in terms of specifications. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset and will run on a 4,000 mAh battery. 18W fast charging support will also make the cut, and the charger seems to be included in the box.

The front has a 6.3-inch display with a small “Dot Drop” notch and will be protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The back will continue to offer a quad-camera setup and is likely to be the same array consisting of a 48MP primary camera, augmented by an ultra-wide lens and a dedicated macro camera. The last one will be a depth sensor.

The images also suggest that a new Blue finish will be available with the Redmi Note 8T, which will be pretty different than the Nebula Blue we’ve seen on the Redmi Note 8. Other than that, all specifications seem to align between the two phones.

(Image credit: DealNTech.com)

The Redmi Note 8 is yet to see a full-fledged global release, and we might see the Note 8T take its place in markets outside China, where NFC has a much bigger demand. The pricing, too, is expected to be very similar to the Redmi Note 8, starting at around 199 Euros. Considering that we already have live images of the device and its retail packaging, the launch shouldn't be far.