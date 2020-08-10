Redmi Note 8 Pro to get a new "Special Edition" soon

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro is a generation old right now but it looks like Xiaomi isn’t just done with it. Xiaomi’s global Twitter handle revealed over the weekend that a Special Edition model of the affordable mid-ranger is on its way.

Now, don’t let the words “Special Edition” sway you away. We might end up seeing just a new colour variant of the handset. Apparently, the promotional image does contain a hint to what shades we might see. It looks like an Orange-Reddish tone like the Xiaomi logo and if you’re not aware, there was an Orange variant launched in China back in January. It was called Twilight Orange. It is possible that Xiaomi could bring it to the global market with its 10th-anniversary celebrations in mind.

A new special edition is about to join our #RedmiNote8Pro family. Can you guess the name of the color?Hint: XiaomiAnswer: ____ #LiveToCreate pic.twitter.com/Jobnrmcf4CAugust 9, 2020

Currently, the handset comes in Gamma Green, Halo White, Shadow Black, Electric Blue colours. And since this announcement is for the global variant, we don’t know yet if this model will make its way to India or not. However, considering that India is the company’s biggest market outside of China, we could see a launch. Xiaomi, or rather Redmi, will probably package the model in a flashy new retail box and there might be new software themes/wallpapers just to add extra sparkle.

Other than that, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is one of Xiaomi’s best sellers in India. It features a 6.53-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Redmi surprised the masses by putting the Helio G90T processor at the core of the phone. For optics, it boasts a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad-camera setup and a lone 20MP selfie shooter. The package is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The handset is currently priced at Rs 15,999 in India.