Redmi Note 7 teased as a Flipkart exclusive

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 7 in India at the end of the month. The teaser page on Flipkart with the hashtag #JustHere seems to hint at its being a Flipkart exclusive.

The Redmi Note 7 was launched in China last month, and has already sold over a million units. We don't have a concrete indication of the price as yet, which will be the biggest takeaway from the launch event in New Delhi.

Redmi Note 7 specs

The phone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 2340x1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display has support for 450-nits brightness, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, sun legibility, and eye protection mode.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. It also comes with a dedicated microSD slot for memory expansion.

The Note 7 features a 48MP primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5MP secondary camera with AI technology. On the front is a 13MP snapper housed in the display notch. It is also equipped with features like AI Smart Beauty and AI Face Unlock.

The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack and also features an infrared blaster which will allow users to use it as a remote control. A fingerprint scanner resides on the glass rear panel of the smartphone. The Redmi Note 7 will run Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support. With an 18W fast charger (to be purchased separately) the phone can be fully charged in just an hour and 43 minutes.

The Note 7 launch event is slated for February 28 at 11.30 AM in New Delhi, and the smartphone will be available for purchase online immediately after the event.