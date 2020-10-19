Redmi K30s with 64MP camera and SD 865 SoC spotted on TENAA

Xiaomi has recently launched the Mi 10T Pro smartphone in India and right after the launch, a few reports revealed that the company is looking to rebrand the phone as Redmi K30s back home in China. We soon got an official confirmation – or a sort of when one of the leading Chinese telecom companies mistakenly posted an image of Redmi K30s which looks exactly like the Mi 10T.

This leak sort of confirmed that Xiaomi is indeed looking to launch a new smartphone under the Redmi K30s and that it could be a rebranded Mi phone. The now-deleted post had the phone with identical camera setup and visibly similar overall.

Now a listing on TENAA suggests that the phone is getting ready for launch. This listing shows the phone in its full glory and you can easily notice the resemblance of the Mi 10T-like triple camera setup and a front-facing camera housed in a hole-punch display.

(Image credit: Gizmochina)

Redmi K30S rumoured specifications

The TENAA listing also reveals some of the key specifications of the rumoured device. This new Redmi phone has been listed under a model number M2007J3SC and suggests that the phone may come with a 6.67-inch display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ resolution.

The battery capacity on the phone is listed as 4,900 mAh and is expected to ship with a 33W fast charger. On the optics side, it is expected to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens and a 5-megapixel sensor for macro shots. On the front, you may see a 20-megapixel selfie sensor.

The phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core processor which could ideally be a Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with more than a few RAM motions - 8GB, 8GB and 12GB. You may also get three different storage options in 128GB. 256GB and 512GB of storage.

The Redmi K30s may not come with an in-display fingerprint sensor but a side-mounted physical sensor could be present on the phone and it may come in a handful of colour options - black, red, blue, pink, white, green, purple, and gray when it debuts.