Redmi 9 Power 6GB variant launched in India

Redmi 9 Power 6GB variant has been launched in India today. The new variant of the budget phone is already available for purchase on Amazon as well as Mi.com. The Redmi 9 Power was launched back in December 2020, completing Redmi 9 series in India.

Apart from the additional 2GB of RAM, everything else remains the same on the inside as well on the outside. The Redmi 9 Power was launched in 4+64GB and 4+128GB combo priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999. The new variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB(UFS 2.2) of internal storage and is priced at Rs 12,999. The Redmi 9 Power is available in four colour options- Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Electric Green, and Fiery Red.

Redmi 9 Power specs

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Redmi 9 Power comes with an Aura power design with a textured finish on the rear. It packs in a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution with and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.34% screen-to-body ratio, 400 nits of brightness. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and Widevine L1 certification.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC which is clocked at 2GHz. The Redmi 9 Power comes in three variants with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You also get a dedicated microSD card slot. The device runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

On to the optics, there is a 48MP Samsung GM1 primary shooter with f/1.79, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. To the front, there an 8MP shooter which is located inside the dew-drop notch. It has an f/2.0 aperture.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Redmi 9 Power packs in a 6000mAh unit. It supports 18W fast charging but, the company is bundling a 22.5W charger in the box. The Redmi 9 Power weights 198 grams which is the same as the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9 Power. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Hi-Res stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, splash-proof design, TUV Rheinland certification, Corrosion-proof & rubberized ports, and auto cleaning ports.

In our review a few weeks back, the Redmi 9 Power turned out to be not the best performing phone in the segment, the inclusion of 6GB could change things by a fair bit.

