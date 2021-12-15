Redmi 10 Prime 2022 specification leaked - indicates a rollback

Audio player loading…

When reports appeared of Xiaomi toying with a new edition of their Redmi Note 10, just days after it launched the Note 11 line-up in the form of the Redmi Note11T, we couldn't really understand why it was doing so. Now, when the specifications of the device appeared in leaks, this feeling just got stronger.

These budget handsets from Redmi are seen as optimization personified and value for money for users. At first, we heard of a Redmi Note 10S variant being spotted in the wild and then came reports of the Redmi 10 Prime 2022. A report in GizChina quotes the Google Play console database to suggest that the the new device may have features that present a rollback over its predecessor.

Readers may recall that the Redmi 10 carried the Helio G88 chipset while the device in the works gets only a Helio G70 processor, which is a definitely weaker. However, other features appear quite similar. There are the typical 4GB and 6GB variants and the 2400x1080 resolution screen, the Android 11 operating system etc.

However, the update suggests that the MIUI 12.5 shell would be on top of the OS. There is no information of a release date though the phone has crossed several points in its certifications journey including the TKDN, EEC, and SDPPI. We expect it to arrive some time in the first quarter of 2022, which would mean that it replaces its predecessor that arrived just recently - in September to be precise.

The Redmi Note 11 4G in China comes with the same HelioG88 SoC, large LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate, 5000 mAh battery, and a camera setup with the primary sensor being a 50MP snapper. These features are more or less the same as the Redmi 10 Prime 2021 version.

Xiaomi is also facing the same issue that most other smartphone brands across the globe are witnessing – a global chip crunch. Hence, while the brands have a limited supply of chipsets and remain relevant in the market, they need to keep introducing new variants.

This is what we see with the Redmi Note 10S, and probably the same might get repeated with the Redmi 10 Prime as well.

