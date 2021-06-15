Realme X9’s listing on the official website suggests imminent launch

The pace at which Realme introduces new smartphones in the market, sometimes makes it difficult to keep track. The Company had recently launched the Realme X7 Max and will follow it up with a couple of devices later this month. Following these, we already have some more leaks about the device slated to launch next.

We’re talking about the Realme X9 smartphone that has already started to make its presence felt, quite literally. The phone is expected to be a part of the X9 series, including the already hyped Realme X9 Pro.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the vanilla variant – Realme X9 was recently spotted on the company’s official website along with the likes of Realme GT2 and Realme XT3. This could be the lineup of devices slated to launch in the next phase. Though the web listing does not talk about the launch date yet.

Recently, a leak had hinted that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 could also be rebranded Realme X9 Pro, though with minimal changes in terms of the chipset powering both the devices, display etc. While people may have their doubts about this leak, however, given the close ties both companies have, this is not surprising at all.

Realme X9 Specifications (expected)

Coming back to the device in question, the Realme X9 recently went through TENAA certifications giving us a fair idea of the specifications of the device. In this listing, the phone carried a model number RMX3366 and a codename “Quicksilver”.

The phone is expected to sport a 6.55-inch OLED panel boasting Full HD+ resolution. There is no clarity around the refresh rate on the panel, however, since most upper mid-range devices these days sport a minimum of 90Hz refresh rate, we can expect the same or even more here.

The Realme X9 could come equipped with a fairly new Snapdragon 778G chipset, an octa-core chipset with one Kryo 670 CPU with one prime core clocked at 2.4GHz, followed by three Cortex A78 cores at 2.2GHz and four efficient Cortex A55 cores at 1.9GHz.

For graphics, it comes with Adreno 642L GPU, which according to Qualcomm, delivers 40% better graphic performance. The phone will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery and will run on Realme UI 2.0 on top of Android 11.

