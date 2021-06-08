Realme “Quicksilver” with Snapdragon 778G spotted on TENAA

A new mysterious Realme device has been spotted on TENAA with the RMX3366 model number. While we do not have the exact name of the upcoming Realme device, the listing has revealed several key specs and features of the device.

According to a post by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Realme RMX3366 device will be powered by a newly launched Snapdragon 778G chipset. During the Snapdragon 778G launch, Qualcomm had confirmed that the Realme “Quicksilver” will be one of the first devices to come with the new processor.

Realme RMX3366 specs

(Image credit: Weibo)

The key feature of the device is the presence of a new Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. The Snapdragon 778G was announced a few weeks back. It is an eight-core chipset with one Kryo 670 CPU with one prime core clocked at 2.4GHz, followed by three Cortex A78 cores at 2.2GHz and four efficient Cortex A55 cores at 1.9GHz. It is coupled with Adreno 642L GPU, which is said to deliver up to 40% better graphics.

According to the post on Weibo by Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Realme device measures 159.9 x 72.5 x 8mm and will come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with a high refresh rate. The refresh rate could be 120Hz here, but there is no confirmation on the same yet.

Furthermore, the device is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery. The TENAA certification suggests the device will also come with Android 11 out of the box which will be based on Realme UI 2.0.

For now, we are not sure if the device will come under the Realme X series or the number series. But, it could well be a part of the Realme X9 series if not the Realme 9 series.

