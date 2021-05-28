Unknown Realme device 4,880mAh battery goes through certification cycle

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is known for launching new smartphones probably every month, which otherwise is good for consumers as they get that many options when they step out to purchase a new phone. This also explains why we keep spotting its upcoming phones regularly on various certification platforms and some of these are devices that we may have not even heard about.

Now a brand-new budget smartphone from Realme has been spotted in an FCC listing. The listing not only reveals the model number of this phone - Realme RMX3261 but also gives us a sneak peek at the specifications of this upcoming budget smartphone from Realme.

Interestingly the phone – Realme RMX3261 was also spotted on other databases like IMEI, TKDN, Sertifikasi, BIS, and Indonesia Telecom. However, it is the FCC listing that suggests that a smartphone is about to enter its launch cycle.

Realme RMX3261 design and specifications

In terms of specifications, this upcoming phone from Realme is expected to be a part of Realme’s budget-friendly C series. The FCC listing suggests that the phone may come with a 4,880 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a triple camera setup at the rear and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone may offer 4G LTE connectivity apart from Bluetooth 5.1, and a single-band Wi-Fi, which completes the bouquet of wireless connectivity package on the phone. The phone measures 173.9 x 75.96 cms and could carry a polycarbonate build. While there is no clarity around the internal storage and RAM, the schematics suggests that it will come with a triple SIM slot offering a dedicated slot for a micro-SD card for memory expansion.

The Realme RMX3261 would run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 once launched and will house the front selfie camera in a water drop notch. The phone may have minimum bezels on the three sides but may have a substantial chin at the bottom.

Most of the details mentioned here are pretty average for a budget phone, however, the only thing that one needs to wait now is - the chipset that will power the phone and the price that it gets launched

