Realme X7 officially confirmed to launch in India soon

The Realme X7 series is going to be Realme’s next mid-range series for the India market. The Realme X7 India launch was officially confirmed by Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth along with a few other future plans.

Madhav posted a tweet saying that the brand has crossed over 50 million users since the inception and with its “Dare to leap” approach the company has achieved several milestones. Among the 50 million figures, 30 million sales were from India and Realme is the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world for five consecutive quarters.

realme is not just a smartphone brand but an integral part of your Tech-lifestyle now.In 2021, our aim is to make #realme the Most Popular Tech-Lifestyle brand that equips everyone to stay smart & connected.Wish you guys a #HappyDiwali. Read my complete letter to know more. pic.twitter.com/5gdhm8ji9lNovember 9, 2020

Talking about the future plans of the company, Madhav Sheth shared a few insights. Going forward, Realme will not only be a smartphone brand, it will aim to be a tech-lifestyle brand. We already see Realme getting started with this approach this year with the launch of AIoT products, and in the coming year, we could see even more. of it

He also confirmed that Realme X7 5G device will arrive in India soon along with several other Realme AIoT products. The Realme series was launched back in September in China and they are powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoC. Recently, we exclusively confirmed that MediaTek has many Dimensity-powered affordable 5G smartphones in the pipeline for India. It seems like the Realme X7 will be the first one.

Realme X7 Pro

(Image credit: Realme)

The Pro variant in the Realme X7 series sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1000 Plus 5G chipset. This could be India’s first Dimensity SoC powered smartphone. The Dimensity 1000 Plus is built on the 7nm fabrication process and has a clock speed of 2.6GHz. In China, the Realme X7 Pro is available in three variants with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It also comes with a vapour cooling system to keep the thermals under check.

The Realme X7 Pro features a 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear. You are looking at a 64MP(f/1.7) Sony IMX 686 primary sensor. It is followed by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP retro portrait lens. On the front, there is a 32MP single punch-hole camera. Powering the device is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support over Type-C port.

Realme X7

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme X7 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate. It is also powered by MediaTek Dimensity series chipset but, slightly underpowered chipset. The Realme X7 is powered by Dimensity 800U chipset, which is a mid-range SoC built on 7nm fabrication process. Further, the device is packed with up to 8GB of memory and 128GB of internal storage. The optics are very similar to the Realme X7 Pro except for the 2MP retro portrait lenses on the Pro variant, you get a 2MP black and white portrait camera. Powering the device is a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The Realme X7 Pro starts at CNY 2,199 which is roughly Rs 23,500 in China and the Realme X7 starts at CNY 1,799 (~Rs 19,500).