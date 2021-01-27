Realme X7 and X7 Pro launch date in India is February 4

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro India launch date has been confirmed as February 4, and will be the company’s first event of 2021. These are mid-range 5G smartphones powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Unveiled in China last September, the devices were confirmed for India way back in November. It’s unclear if the Realme X7 series will be successors to one of the many phones the company sells in India, or the start of a new range in the Rs 20,000 segment – sitting above the Realme 7 Pro. They are also likely to claim the title for the cheapest 5G smartphones in India, along with some other segment-first features.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Realme) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Realme)

The Realme X7 is positioned to be India’s first smartphone to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, and could also bring 5G to a new lower price point. It will also mark the debut of Realme’s new bolder design language with a large “Dare to leap” branding on the back. At a weight of 175 grams and 8.1mm thickness, it should be pretty petite. There’s a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass protection on the front and a 64MP quad-camera array on the rear. The battery is rated at 4,300mAh and will support 65W fast charging.

The Realme X7 Pro takes things a not notch higher with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass 5 and a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery. The design, charging spec and cameras are largely unchanged.

In China, the Realme X7 Pro starts at CNY 2,199 which is roughly Rs 23,500 in India and the vanilla Realme X7 starts at CNY 1,799 which is around Rs 19,500. Going by its previous track record, the Realme X7 could be priced under Rs 20,000 and the Realme X7 Pro under Rs 25,000.

Recently, Realme also announced that it plans on launching over 100 connected AIoT products in India this year, so we could expect some of that at the February 4 event as well.