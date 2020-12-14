Realme Watch S series and Buds Pro ME to launch on December 23 in India

Realme Watch S series and Realme Buds Air Pro ME will launch in India on December 23. The company has now sent out media invites for the same.

The launch event is scheduled at 12:30 PM on December 23. The event will be hosted online and will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Ahead of the launch, Realme has posted a landing page on its website which reveals complete details of the upcoming wearable devices.

(Image credit: RealmE)

Realme Watch S Pro launch was teased back in September while the Realme Watch S made its global debut in Pakistan in November. The Realme Watch S Pro and Watch S will be the Realme Watch in the S series and will join the Realme Watch and Realme Band in the smart wearable portfolio.

Further, the company will launch a new Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition which is more likely to be a special edition of the Realme Buds Air Pro which came out a couple of months ago. While the Realme Buds Air Pro comes in Black and White colour options, the teaser suggests the Master Edition will come in a new shily Gray colour option and of course, it will have active noise cancellation.

Realme Watch S Pro specs and features

(Image credit: RealmE)

The Realme Watch S Pro comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with two buttons on the side to navigate. It has a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and a peak brightness of 450 nits. You also get Always-on display function onboard. The Watch S Pro is made up of stainless steel case. On a single charge, the Watch S Pro is rated to last around 2 weeks.

For tracking, the Watch also comes with dual-satellite GPS and apart from that the watch is also capable of tracking 15 sports mode including swimming, cricket, yoga, hiking, and walk. The device is also 5ATM water-resistant rated. Furthermore, it comes with a heart rate sensor and SpO2 monitor. The Realme Watch S Pro will also come with multiple strap options.

Realme Watch S specs and features

(Image credit: Realme)

You are looking at a 1.3-inch (360 x 360p) circular screen. It is an auto-brightness display with a photosensitive sensor which adapts according to the ambient light. You also get two crown button to navigate. The Realme Watch S comes in Black colour only but you can pick from a few strap colour options. Since its a smartwatch, it also comes with a bunch of sensors like 3-axis accelerometer, Heart Rate sensor, and Blood Oxygen sensor(SpO2), and wearing monitoring sensors.

Apart from this, Realme Watch S is also capable of notifying you whenever you get notifications on your phone. It can also play/pause music, control music and take pictures on your phone from the watch. The watch is IP68 rated against dust and water. However, Realme says that this is not ideal for swim or shower.

Furthermore, the Realme Watch S can track up to 16 different sports mode which includes Outdoor Run, Cricket, Walk, Indoor Run, and Badminton. The Realme Watch S features a 390mAh battery and on a single charge, it can last up to 15 days. It is priced at Rs 14,999 in Pakistan which is roughly around Rs 7,000.