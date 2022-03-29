Realme Pad Mini could carry a Unisoc T616 processor with 8GB RAM

Audio player loading…

This year, it is raining 'pads', as a lot of smartphone-producing brands are making their debut in the tablet segment. We recently saw OnePlus Pad and Vivo Pad making the headlines. Now, another sibling of the two, Realme, is all set to drop its Realme Pad Mini in Philippines.

As it seems, the tablet is going to be a lighter version of the Realme Pad that was launched last year. A report published by HungryGeeks poster shared by Realme Philippines shows that the device is going to be smaller in size and it will have a clean rear panel with Relame branding at the bottom right and a camera island at the top left corner.

As of now, there has been no word regarding the launch of the tablet in India. However, one thing which we are sure of is that it will soon make its way to India with almost similar specifications.

What can we see in Realme Pad Mini?

(Image credit: Hungry Geeks)

Realme Pad Mini could bring an 8.7-inch display with a 1340x800 pixels resolution for an immersive viewing experience. Speculations are that the tablet will weigh around 372 grams and will be 7.6mm thick.

Considering the fact the tablet is going to be a budget offering, it seems no surprise that it may run on the Unisoc T616 processor. The tablet will include 8GB RAM to deliver a high octane speed coupled with 64GB internal storage that will be further expandable via a microSD card.

Apart from that, it is being said that the tablet will most probably get a 6000mAh battery. In addition, the tablet will also get 22.5W fast charging support. In the camera department, we can expect an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Is it needed?

Where other brands are focusing on introducing flagship-level tablets, it seems a bit odd that Realme is still stuck with a smaller version of their old tablet. Furthermore, we have already seen the Unisoc processor and know about its capacity.

From what we can figure out from the leaked specifications, it doesn't seem like the Realme Pad Mini is going to bridge the gap between a smartphone and PC like other tablets do. It would be interesting to see how the customers will react to a budget tablet when they will have premium ones from OnePlus, Vivo, and other brands.

