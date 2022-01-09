Realme GT Neo Dragon Ball edition gets teased - India launch likely

Audio player loading…

The season for limited edition and fan editions of popular handsets appears to be stretching beyond imaginable limits. We had the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-man edition in mid-November and have also got the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The next in line is the the limited edition of the Realme GT Neo 2 that went official in China last week.

While the fan edition from Samsung is due early this week, there is confirmation that the Realme GT 2 Neo 2 Dragon Ball Edition should be out in India soon enough. And, the reveal was from Realme CMO for India and Europe Francis Wong, who used his Twitter account to send out the teaser.

As is mostly the case, such limited edition devices target fans of the original handset and come with almost the same set of features and specifications but with a slightly different design language. Thus, the Dragon Ball Edition of the Realme GT 2 Neo gets a glass rear panel with a dash of orange and blue paint done up in a matte finish.

Also, the actual frame of the handset is blue and this combination of colour on this limited edition handset reminds us of Goku's outfit in the Dragon Ball franchise. The Realme official teased the picture of the handset and wondered whether fans in India and Europe wanted it to be launched in their geographies.

Of course, the marketing message itself isn't meant for feedback and just indicates the brand's plans for an upcoming launch. We expect that Realme would soon start leaking more information around the handset, which could have minor tweaks from the original device that arrived in the second half of 2021.

Realme GT 2 Neo - specification, design and more

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

As a refresher to your memory, we can remind you that the Realme GT 2 Neo came with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits of brightness. It had an optical in-house fingerprint scanner beneath the Corning Gorilla Glass5 protection.

The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset made via the 7nm fabrication process, which appears a tad outdated now. It is bunched to the Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The device runs on Android 11. The company has since its launch started rolling out the Android 12 updates on the device.

On the optics, the Realme GT 2 Neo came with a triple camera set-up that included a 64MO primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro, in addition to the 16MP camera inside a punch-hole notch to click selfies and for video chats.

The handset had a robust 5,000mAh battery capable of 65W fast charging and the connectivity options included a Type-C charging port.

