Realme GT Neo 2T specs leaked ahead of launch

Realme GT Neo 2T will be the next mid-range smartphone from the house of Realme . A few days back, Realme’s China executive had teased the launch of this new phone and now, we have almost all the details of the upcoming smartphone which is set to launch on October 19.

Realme’s Vice President in China and President of Realme Global Marketing, Xu Qi Chase posted a Weibo post a few days ago wherein he said “There is a new product in the GT Neo2 series, a dual-platform and dual flagship” (machine translation). This was posted using the unannounced Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone as you can see in the screenshot below.

A tipster on the Weibo platform who goes by the username, Whylab has posted all the details of the Realme GT Neo 2T and looking at the specs sheet, it looks like the GT Neo 2T won’t be much different from the Realme GT Neo 2 which is set to launch in India on October 13. The only major change comes in terms of the chipset.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme GT Neo 2T specs

According to the tipster, the Realme GT Neo 2T will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI which is a customized version of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. Currently, the chipset is exclusive to OnePlus Nord 2 and it looks like the exclusivity will be ending soon. Furthermore, the device is said to come with RMX3357 model number.

(Image credit: Realme)

In terms of visuals, the device is said to sport a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. In the camera department, the phone is tipped to come with a 64MP main camera along with 8MP and 2MP snappers. For selfies, there will be a 16MP camera on the front.

Furthermore, the device is likely to feature a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Other expected features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, 8.4mm thickness and 186-gram weight. Interestingly, the leaked image shows a new Orange colourway.

Apart from the processor and the battery department, the phone looks much like the Realme GT Neo 2 . The company is set to unveil the device on October 19.

